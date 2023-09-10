Bleday (knee) has begun running again and could take batting practice by the middle of the coming week, the Associated Press reports.

The outfielder went on the injured list on Aug. 15 after an MRI revealed an ACL sprain in his left knee, and at the time, it was expected there was a good chance he'd miss the rest of the regular season. However, Saturday's update seems to indicate some tangible progress, and it seemingly gives Bleday an outside chance of returning for at least the last week of the season if his recovery process continues without setbacks.