Bleday went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and two walks in a loss to the Twins on Friday.

Bleday extended his hitting streak to four games with Friday's busy night, pushing his average to its highest point (.215) since June 9. The 25-year-old has an impressive 13.4 percent walk rate and modest 21.9 percent strikeout rate, meaning he could be due for continued ascension if his atypically low .252 BABIP increasingly normalizes over the course of the second half of the season.