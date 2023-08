Bleday went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Bleday had been mired in a 1-for-18 slump over his first five games of August before his modest breakout effort Monday. The 25-year-old coaxed his season average back over the Mendoza Line with his performance, but his atypically high 33.3 percent strikeout rate over the last 11 contests -- a stretch during which he's only produced one extra-base hit -- has resulted in an arduous period for fantasy managers.