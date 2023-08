Bleday was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee sprain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was held out of the lineup for Monday's matchup with the Cardinals and will be sidelined until at least the middle of next week. Carlos Perez (thumb) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move, while it's likely Tony Kemp and Brent Rooker will see more action in the outfield while Bleday is on the shelf.