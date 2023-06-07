Bleday went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

After a red-hot start to his big-league tenure that saw him hit .440 (11-for-25) over his first seven games following a promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas, Bleday had fallen into a deep 5-for-50 funk over his subsequent 18 contests entering Tuesday. He was able to bust out of the doldrums to an extent by reaching safely on three occasions, a performance that included his third double in the last four games. Bleday had walked at an impressive 12.3 percent clip and struck out an acceptable 22.8 percent of the time during the aforementioned sample, but his .135 BABIP in that sample indicates he also was running into some tough luck when putting the ball in play.