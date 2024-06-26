Bleday is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Bleday will exit the starting nine for the first time since mid-May in what amounts to little more than a well overdue off day as the Athletics wrap up their series in Anaheim with an afternoon contest. Daz Cameron will fill in for Bleday in center field.
