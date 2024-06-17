Bleday went 6-for-9 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored as the Athletics lost both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Twins.

Bleday's best performance was in the nightcap, when he went 4-for-5 with his homer. The outfielder had been warming up after a slow start to June -- he now has multiple hits in four of his last six games. He's at a .254/.337/.462 slash line with 10 homers, 25 RBI, 31 runs scored and no stolen bases through 74 contests this season.