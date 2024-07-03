Bleday hit out of the leadoff spot for the fourth straight game in Tuesday's win over the Angels, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

Bleday brought Brett Harris home with the final run of the night for Oakland in the sixth via a single, giving the former his 30th RBI of the season. Coming into the night, the talented outfielder had been mired in an 0-for-13 skid that had encompassed his previous three games, but that clearly hasn't discouraged manager Mark Kotsay from shifting Bleday back down the order for the time being.