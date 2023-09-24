Bleday (knee) took a full game's worth of plate appearances as the designated hitter in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Reno on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, three total RBI and a walk.

Bleday's night couldn't have gone much better, as the recovering outfielder continued to corroborate the improving health of his knee by suiting up for a second straight day. Bleday logged seven innings in the outfield during his rehab debut Friday night and reached safely twice in that contest, so he appears to be trending firmly in the right direction in all aspects. Bleday may only be deemed to need one more game with the Aviators before potentially being activated ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Twins.