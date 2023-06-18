Bleday entered Saturday's extra-innings loss to the Phillies in the second inning following Ramon Laureano's ejection and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base.

Bleday's day off came to an abrupt end after Laureano got the hook just one inning into his return from a three-game absence due to a finger injury. The steal was the second of the season for the slugging outfielder, who's never recorded more than five in any professional stop but did tally four swipes during his first taste of the big leagues with the Marlins in 2022. Bleday continues to run mostly cold at the plate after a noteworthy start following his May 3 promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas, although his .194 average through 12 June games is at least partly offset by a serviceable .326 on-base percentage that's largely due to a 16.3 percent walk rate in that span.