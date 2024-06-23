Bleday went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Twins.

Bleday knotted the score with his solo blast in the bottom of the first inning, though it proved to be futile when Minnesota put up seven runs in the following frame. The homer was Bleday's 11th of the campaign, establishing a new career-best mark. The center fielder has also posted a career-high 28 RBI, 22 doubles and three triples while scoring 35 runs and slashing .256/.341/.472 through 319 plate appearances.