Bleday is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Bleday had started in both of the Athletics' previous two matchups against right-handed pitchers back on Friday and Saturday, but he'll take a seat versus Red Sox righty Lucas Giolito on Wednesday. With Tyler Soderstrom (groin) returning to his usual spot in left field following a brief absence, the Athletics will go with fellow left-handed hitter Carlos Cortes over Bleday in right field. Cortes has produced five extra-base hits in 12 at-bats over his last six games and could end up playing ahead of Bleday more frequently if he's able to continue his hot-hitting ways Wednesday.