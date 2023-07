Bleday went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Red Sox.

Bleday went deep in the second inning with his first homer since June 23. The outfielder has hit safely in nine of 13 games in July, going 11-for-47 (.234) so far this month. He's up to a .212/.325/.371 slash line with career highs in homers (six), RBI (20) and runs scored (22) while adding four stolen bases and nine doubles over 56 contests.