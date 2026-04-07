Kuhnel will have his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kuhnel's promotion to the big leagues will be the corresponding move after the Athletics optioned Luis Morales to Triple-A earlier in the day Monday. Kuhnel has looked sharp in two appearances so far this season with the Aviators, as he's racked up six strikeouts over three scoreless frames.