Payamps was hit by a comebacker in his leg and had to be helped off the field Thursday against the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Payamps completed an inning of work in the midst of a 13-4 deficit prior to being forced to exit. It's unclear whether the injury will force Payamps to the injured list.
