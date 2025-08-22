The Athletics recalled Estes from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Estes hasn't pitched in an MLB game since April 6, spending nearly all of the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Las Vegas. The 23-year-old has posted a 5.51 ERA and a 67:20 K:BB across 17 appearances (15 starts) spanning 80 innings with Las Vegas. Estes is likely to slot into the A's rotation, taking the place of Jack Perkins (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.