Estes (3-4) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering eight runs on seven hits and a walk over just 1.2 innings as the A's were downed 12-9 by the Red Sox. He struck out one.

Every Boston starting position player has at least one hit and one run by the end of the second inning, chasing Estes from the game in the process after 55 pitches (38 strikes). It was a hard crash back down to earth after he twirled a shutout against the Angels in his last start, but Tuesday's outing is more representative of the 22-year-old right-hander's level right now. Estes will carry a 5.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB through 57 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Philadelphia.