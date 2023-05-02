Diaz is out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Diaz has seen consistent playing time since being brought up from Triple-A Las Vegas, but he'll begin Tuesday's contest against Bryce Miller and the Mariner on the bench. Tony Kemp is playing second base and hitting eighth while Jace Peterson hits fifth and plays third.
