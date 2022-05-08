The Athletics designated Juan for assignment Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The transaction frees up room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Ramon Laureano (suspension), who was reinstated from the restricted list ahead of his season debut in Sunday's game against the Twins. Juan, a 23-year-old right-hander who signed with the Athletics in 2017, has yet to pitch above the High-A level and has lost some of his prospect luster since Oakland chose to protect him from the Rule 5 draft over the winter. He has yet to make his 2022 debut after the Athletics opted to hold him back at extended spring training for an unspecified reason.