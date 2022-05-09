The Athletics released Juan (undisclosed) on Sunday.
Juan was moved off the 40-man roster Sunday to clear a spot for Ramon Laureano, who was reinstated from the restricted list after completing the 80-game suspension he initially received last August. Though Oakland had the option of retaining Juan's rights after he exposed to waivers, the organization will part ways with the 23-year-old right-hander entirely. He split time between Single-A Stockton and High-A Lansing in 2021 and had spent the entire 2022 campaign on the 7-day injured list due to an unspecified issue.