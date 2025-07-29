Sears (7-9) took the loss against Seattle on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 4.1 innings.

While Sears kept the A's in the game, he couldn't provide much length, needing 96 pitches (58 strikes) to get through 4.1 frames. The lefty did miss plenty of bats, racking up 14 whiffs and six strikeouts, though he also tied a season high with three walks. Sears has perked up in the punchout department of late with at least six Ks in four of his past five starts, but he's also given up at least one long ball in four straight outings. On the season, he holds a 4.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 97:29 K:BB over 111 frames across 22 starts.