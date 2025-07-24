Sears allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over five innings in a no-decision against Texas on Wednesday.

Sears served up a solo homer to Corey Seager in the third inning, but that was the only run the Rangers managed against him. The southpaw notched a solid 13 whiffs and seven punchouts, though he was pulled after five innings despite having thrown a modest 82 pitches. This was a nice turnaround for Sears after he surrendered six earned runs across four frames in his previous start. He's lined up for a home matchup against the Mariners early next week.