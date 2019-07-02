Manager Bob Melvin said Profar will step into a utility role while Franklin Barreto receives most of the starts at second base, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Profar is out of the lineup for the second straight game Tuesday as his .215/.277/.377 slash line finally bumped him from the starting role. The 26-year-old can play all four infield spots so he could still see semi-regular starts, but it will be a major step down in playing time after starting 76 of the first 86 games of the season.