Athletics' Jurickson Profar: On base thrice in defeat
Profar went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.
Profar provided one of only two multi-hit efforts for the mostly moribund Athletics offense on the night. The struggling second baseman still sports an unsightly .209/.272/.372 line for the season, but he's offering reason for optimism in June with a .293 average (12-for-41) that's partly comprised of four doubles, one home run and four RBI.
