Oakland activated Snead (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday.
Finally recovered from the shoulder strain he suffered back at the beginning of spring training, Snead will join the Athletics' bullpen ahead of Friday night's series opener against the White Sox. He allowed seven earned runs over seven innings on a not-so-encouraging minor-league rehab assignment, but the A's badly need fresh arms in relief.
