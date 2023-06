Snead (shoulder) fired 1.2 scoreless innings for the Athletics' Arizona Complex League team Saturday against the AZL Reds, allowing no hits and one walk while recording a strikeout.

The left-hander redeemed himself after surrendering three runs over two-thirds of an inning during his first rehab appearance on Tuesday. Snead may be set to move up affiliates following Saturday's encouraging outing, but he still looks to be trending toward a later-June regular-season debut at the earliest.