Snead (shoulder) allowed an earned run on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Reno on Saturday.

Snead worked 12 of his 18 pitches into the strike zone during what was another solid step toward an eventual 2023 debut. The left-hander is still rounding into shape after suffering his injury in spring training, but with 3.2 frames across four rehab appearances now under his belt, Snead could be on the verge of activation considering he doesn't need to build up much more for his projected relief role.