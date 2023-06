Snead (shoulder) allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in the Athletics' Arizona Complex League team's loss to the Reds' AZL team Tuesday.

Snead had a rough time kicking off his rehab assignment despite the caliber of competition, drawing the start but facing only four batters before getting the hook. The left-hander's outing Tuesday figures to be one of many across multiple minor-league affiliates before he's back on the big-league roster.