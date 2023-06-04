Snead (shoulder) experienced no discomfort after throwing a live batting practice at the team's spring training complex in Arizona on Friday and is ready for a minor-league rehab assignment, the team's official site reports.

Snead's latest encouraging step comes on the heels of a 20-pitch bullpen session on May 26 and a sim game on Tuesday, both which also went off without a hitch. Consequently, the southpaw, who's been sidelined since spring training, appears set to join an affiliate in coming days for what should be a fairly extensive rehab assignment.