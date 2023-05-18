The Brewers traded Erceg to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Erceg has struggled to begin the season in Triple-A Nashville, holding a 6.46 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through 15.1 innings. Despite his below-average performance, Oakland's lack of talent at the major-league level makes it possible that Erceg debuts in the majors at some point this season, although he would have to be added to the 40-man roster before that could happen.