X-rays on Muncy's right hand returned negative following Monday's game against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. He exited the matchup after being struck by a pitch in the fifth inning.

Muncy is likely dealing with a bruised hand considering further scans returned negative. He'll be deemed day-to-day until the club has a chance to re-evaluate the 22-year-old. Gio Urshela entered the game in Muncy's place Monday and could be in line for more playing time if Muncy is forced to sit for a few days, though Luis Urias would also be a candidate for at-bats.