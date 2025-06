The Athletics recalled Muncy from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The A's optioned Muncy to Triple-A in late April after he began the season slashing .176/.211/.279 through 71 plate appearances in the majors. Since being sent down, he's turned things around offensively to the tune of a .901 OPS, which is good enough for him to get another shot with the big club. CJ Alexander was optioned to Las Vegas in a corresponding move.