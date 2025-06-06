Muncy went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 14-3 victory over the Twins.

Muncy was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday after being optioned to the minors April 20. The 22-year-old struck out three times in his return Tuesday but redeemed himself with a three-run homer in the first inning Thursday. The 2021 first-rounder has posted markedly different results across levels, slashing .325/.397/.504 in 31 Triple-A games compared to .195/.225/.325 over 23 contests in the majors.