Muncy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-1 win over Atlanta.

Muncy has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 11-for-32 (.344) with three homers, three doubles and six RBI in that span. The infielder capped a five-run first inning for the Athletics with his blast. Muncy is up to a .222/.268/.404 slash line with eight homers, 22 RBI, 16 runs scored, seven doubles and one stolen base through his first 50 major-league games. It's unclear if Muncy will have a regular spot in the lineup once Miguel Andujar (oblique) completes his rehab assignment.