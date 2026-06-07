Athletics' Max Muncy: Raking in rehab assignment

Muncy (hand) went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, an additional run scored and a walk Saturday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Muncy continued to mash as part of his rehab assignment for a fractured fifth metacarpal in his left hand. The 23-year-old is hitting .375/.385/.708 with two homers, two doubles, eight RBI and five runs across six rehab appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas. It shouldn't be long before he's activated and returns to the Athletics' active roster, though it remains to be seen whether he'll reclaim his role as the club's primary third baseman. Zack Gelof has performed well at the hot corner in Muncy's absence, though the defensive versatility of both players should provide the Athletics with multiple avenues to get both of their bats in the lineup.