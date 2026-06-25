Athletics' Max Muncy: Smacks homer in loss

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Giants.

Muncy opened the scoring with his eighth-inning blast. The infielder has handled a short-side platoon role since returning from a broken hand earlier in June. He's now batting .230 with a .725 OPS, five homers, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored, two stolen bases, six doubles and two triples over 38 games this season. Muncy could see an uptick in playing time if Zack Gelof (hand) and Jacob Wilson (shoulder) miss more action after sustaining injuries this week.