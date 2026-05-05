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Muncy (hand) has yet to resume baseball activities, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Muncy is a week removed from being placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured fifth metacarpal in his left hand. It's unclear when he might be ready to resume baseball activities. Muncy is eligible for activation Wednesday, but there's no timetable for his return.

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