Andujar (knee) will be evaluated by the Athletics on Monday after playing for a second consecutive day for Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Andujar made his rehab debut for the Aviators on Thursday and returned to the field Saturday, going 0-for-3 while playing a full game in left field during the loss to El Paso. If Andujar feels good after playing back-to-back rehab games over the weekend, he may be deemed ready for activation early in the week.
