Andujar went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a solo blast in a Cactus League win over the Angels on Wednesday.

The veteran continued building his increasingly convincing case for an Opening Day roster spot in Oakland's 12-5 win, pushing his Cactus League average to .421 over seven exhibition games. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Andujar feels his experience in the Dominican Winter League for Tigres de Licey, for which he hit .306 with a .749 OPS, helped him remain sharp at the plate, which is now paying dividends to the extent Andujar is pushing for the Athletics to keep five outfielders in order to carve out a spot for him.