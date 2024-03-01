Andujar went 2-for-3 with a run in a Cactus League loss to the Padres on Thursday, pushing his average to .455 over four exhibitions.

The reclamation project has hit safely in all four contests, and although he's still in search of his first extra-base hit and base on balls, Andujar has yet to strike out in 11 plate appearances. The 29-year-old looked to be a star on the rise after belting 27 homers as a rookie with the Yankees in 2018, but his career has stalled to the point where he was made available on waivers by the Pirates in November. Despite his recent lack of production, Andujar's ability to fill in at multiple positions and high-contact profile should give him a solid chance of breaking camp with the big-league club if his early spring play persists.