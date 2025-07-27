Andujar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 victory over the Astros.

The Athletics third baseman led off the contest with a 346-foot blast down the right field line off Houston starter Colton Gordon. Andujar later added a single to collect his third multi-hit performance in 11 games this month. Across 219 total plate appearances, the 30-year-old is slashing .291/.324/.398 with 20 runs scored ,23 RBI and a respectable 12.8 percent strikeout rate.