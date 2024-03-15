Andujar (calf) was scratched from Friday's Cactus League lineup against the Giants, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old was poised to rejoin the lineup after being scratched from Thursday's lineup due to right calf soreness, but he's apparently not fully past the injury. Andujar has put his best foot forward while trying to earn a roster spot with Oakland during spring training, as he's gone 13-for-32 with four homers through 33 plate appearances.