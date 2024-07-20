Andujar went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

The Athletics picked up right where they left off before the All-Star break in terms of their blistering bats, and Andujar provided one of the team's four multi-hit efforts in the lopsided victory. The veteran contributed to the 13-run barrage with his sixth-inning double that plated Lawrence Butler, giving him eight RBI over his last 11 games alone.