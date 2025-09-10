The Athletics recalled Spence from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

He'll join the 28-man active roster in place of right-hander Scott McGough, who was optioned to Las Vegas in a corresponding move. Spence had been working out of the rotation at Las Vegas following his July 10 demotion, turning in a 6.21 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB in 29 innings. The Athletics have a full rotation at the moment, so Spence looks like he'll be ticketed for a long-relief role for the time being. However, if Mason Barnett falters in his start Wednesday against the Red Sox, it wouldn't be surprising if Spence replaced him in the rotation the next time his turn comes up.