The Athletics designated Spence for assignment Tuesday.

With Scott Barlow and Aaron Civale officially signing one-year deals with the A's on Tuesday, Spence and Grant Holman (finger) will both lose their place on the 40-man roster. Spence made 32 appearances (eight starts) with the Athletics in 2025, turning in a 5.10 ERA and 1.44 WHIP to go with a 66:26 K:BB through 84.2 innings. Assuming he clears waivers, the 27-year-old righty will open the season at Triple-A Las Vegas.