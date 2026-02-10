Athletics' Mitch Spence: Pushed off 40-man
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics designated Spence for assignment Tuesday.
With Scott Barlow and Aaron Civale officially signing one-year deals with the A's on Tuesday, Spence and Grant Holman (finger) will both lose their place on the 40-man roster. Spence made 32 appearances (eight starts) with the Athletics in 2025, turning in a 5.10 ERA and 1.44 WHIP to go with a 66:26 K:BB through 84.2 innings. Assuming he clears waivers, the 27-year-old righty will open the season at Triple-A Las Vegas.
More News
-
Athletics' Mitch Spence: Rough outing vs. Pirates•
-
Athletics' Mitch Spence: Set to start Sunday's contest•
-
Athletics' Mitch Spence: Joining big club•
-
Athletics' Mitch Spence: Sent down to minors•
-
Athletics' Mitch Spence: Lit up by Atlanta in loss•
-
Athletics' Mitch Spence: Loses lead in sixth frame•