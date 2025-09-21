Spence will start Sunday's game against the Pirates, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sept. 10, Spence has made one appearance out of the Athletics bullpen, tossing 3.2 innings scoreless frames Tuesday in a win over the Red Sox. He'll be returning to the mound Sunday on four days' rest and shouldn't be operating with a strict pitch limit. He's worked as a traditional starter for a good chunk of the season, making seven starts with the Athletics and seven with Las Vegas.