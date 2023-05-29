The Athletics activated Blackburn (finger) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus Atlanta.

Blackburn will make his season debut for Oakland after recovering from a cracked fingernail and blister issues that resulted in him going on two separate minor-league rehab assignments prior to his activation. He was an up-and-down performer on his most recent rehab stint and faces a difficult matchup in his first start back, making Blackburn a fairly easy sit in most fantasy leagues, even though he projects to get two turns through the rotation this week.

