Blackburn was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Red Sox due to illness.
The fact that Blackburn is dealing with an illness rather than an injury means he's probably not going to miss more than one start, but he'll miss at least one unless he's healthy enough to pitch Sunday and the A's elect to bump JP Sears. Austin Pruitt will be the first pitcher on the hill Saturday in Blackburn's absence.
