Blackburn (1-2) allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Red Sox.

Blackburn's last outing was a relief appearance versus Boston before the All-Star break. He'll be happy to put the Red Sox in the rear-view mirror, as they've posted eight runs over 6.2 innings against him in those two outings. For the season, the right-hander is at a 5.48 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB through 42.2 innings over nine appearances (eight starts). He'll look to get back on track in a tough projected home start versus the Astros over the weekend.