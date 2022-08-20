Blackburn (finger) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

His right middle finger will be in a splint for the next six weeks, so Blackburn's season is over. He was a great story in the first half of the season, but his production plummeted over his final eight starts (7.94 ERA), in part due to the finger discomfort he dealt with over his final four starts. Blackburn will be a key part of Oakland's rotation in 2023.

